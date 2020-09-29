Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is pictured in 2014. His death was announced on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Kuwait’s leader Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies at 91
- The emir had ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006, pushing for closer ties with Iraq and trying to resolve a dispute between Qatar and Arab nations
- He is expected to be succeeded by his half-brother, the crown prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al- Sabah
Topic | Middle East
