Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP
Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP
World /  Middle East

Iran and Ukraine to discuss compensation for passenger plane shoot-down that killed 176

  • Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down the airliner amid heightened tensions with US forces in neighbouring Iraq
  • Passengers on board were from Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Britain and Sweden

Topic |   Iran
DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:44am, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP
Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE