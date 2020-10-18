Fragments and remains of Ukraine International Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed outside the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Photo: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine / AFP
Iran and Ukraine to discuss compensation for passenger plane shoot-down that killed 176
- Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down the airliner amid heightened tensions with US forces in neighbouring Iraq
- Passengers on board were from Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Britain and Sweden
