Muslims maintaining social distancing pray in the Grand Mosque on Sunday for the first time in months since the coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Photo: Saudi Press Agency handout via Reuters Muslims maintaining social distancing pray in the Grand Mosque on Sunday for the first time in months since the coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Photo: Saudi Press Agency handout via Reuters
Saudi Arabia restarts prayers at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in relaxation of coronavirus curbs

  • Mask-clad residents and citizens allowed to pray at Islam’s holiest site for first time in seven months
  • Authorities increase number of umrah pilgrims allowed daily from 6,000 to 15,000

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:06am, 19 Oct, 2020

