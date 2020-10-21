Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, attends the 16th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on October 2. Photo: Keystone via AP
Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée sues Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman in US over journalist’s murder
- Hatice Cengiz is pursuing the royal and other officials for damages over brutal 2018 killing
- Khashoggi was slain inside Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate and his body dismembered and disposed of by a team of Saudis
Topic | Jamal Khashoggi killing
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, attends the 16th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on October 2. Photo: Keystone via AP