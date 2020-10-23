Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter during a military parade in the eastern city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP
Libya’s warring factions reach ‘historic’ ceasefire to end conflict that divided country
- The country was plunged into chaos after the 2011 Nato-backed uprising that toppled and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi
- Libya is split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east
Topic | Libya
