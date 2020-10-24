French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan at the Elysee Palace in Paris in 2018. Photo: AFP
Turkey’s Erdogan says Macron needs ‘mental treatment’ over his policies toward Muslims
- “What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level,” Turkish President says
- Macron’s comments on ‘Islamist separatism’ in France has angered Ankara
