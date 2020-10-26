An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Tear gas fired as thousands mark one year of Iraq protests
- Injuries reported as police clash with demonstrators in Baghdad and other cities to renew demands for end to government corruption
- Protesters return to streets after months of inactivity due to coronavirus pandemic and violent crackdown by security forces
