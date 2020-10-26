An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP
An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Tear gas fired as thousands mark one year of Iraq protests

  • Injuries reported as police clash with demonstrators in Baghdad and other cities to renew demands for end to government corruption
  • Protesters return to streets after months of inactivity due to coronavirus pandemic and violent crackdown by security forces

Topic |   Iraq
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:33am, 26 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP
An Iraqi protester carries a placard that says “Revolt” in Arabic during a demonstration on the Sinak bridge in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE