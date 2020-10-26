Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa
Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa
World /  Middle East

Muslims boycott French products as rage grows over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

  • Stores from Kuwait to Pakistan are removing goods from France, while protests are being planned in Pakistan and other nations
  • Tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations were ignited after a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the prophet in class was beheaded

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:24am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa
Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE