Pictures depicting French President Emmanuel Macron are set on fire during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: dpa
Muslims boycott French products as rage grows over Prophet Muhammad cartoons
- Stores from Kuwait to Pakistan are removing goods from France, while protests are being planned in Pakistan and other nations
- Tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations were ignited after a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the prophet in class was beheaded
Topic | Middle East
