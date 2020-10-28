A view of the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March 2017. Photo: Reuters A view of the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
A view of the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia to end controversial ‘kafala’ foreign labour system, report says

  • Rules that require sponsor for migrant workers have been criticised as form of indentured servitude
  • Some economists argue it also allows employers to hire cheaper, more easily exploitable staff, even as Saudi unemployment rises

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:09am, 28 Oct, 2020

