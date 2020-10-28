Qatar said a newborn baby had been buried under rubbish in a bathroom bin. Photo: AFP Qatar said a newborn baby had been buried under rubbish in a bathroom bin. Photo: AFP
Qatar staff who ‘forcibly examined’ women passengers could be prosecuted

  • Australia slammed Qatar’s actions after 13 citizens on a Sydney-bound flight were subjected to vaginal inspections when a newborn baby was found in the airport
  • Facing potentially devastating commercial and reputational damage, Qatar has vowed to guarantee the future ‘safety, security and comfort’ of passengers

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Doha

Updated: 8:51pm, 28 Oct, 2020

