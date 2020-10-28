Qatar said a newborn baby had been buried under rubbish in a bathroom bin. Photo: AFP
Qatar staff who ‘forcibly examined’ women passengers could be prosecuted
- Australia slammed Qatar’s actions after 13 citizens on a Sydney-bound flight were subjected to vaginal inspections when a newborn baby was found in the airport
- Facing potentially devastating commercial and reputational damage, Qatar has vowed to guarantee the future ‘safety, security and comfort’ of passengers
Topic | Middle East
Qatar said a newborn baby had been buried under rubbish in a bathroom bin. Photo: AFP