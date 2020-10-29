A satellite photo from October 21 shows construction at Iran's Natanz uranium-enrichment facility that experts believe may be a new, underground centrifuge assembly plant. Image: Maxar Technologies via AP
Iran has begun construction at nuclear site, satellite photos show
- UN agency says Tehran is building underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after last one exploded in reported sabotage attack
- Images show new or regraded road to Natanz nuclear facility, with vehicles and what appears to be construction equipment at site
