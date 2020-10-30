Image made from surveillance camera footage shows officials care for an abandoned baby at Hamad International Airport in Doha. Photo: Doha News via AP
Qatar to prosecute officials behind strip searching of women at Doha airport
- Officers forced female passengers to undergo intimate examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned in Doha airport bathroom
- Qatar’s prime minister offered his country’s ‘sincerest apology’ to the women forced to undergo the exams
Topic | Middle East
