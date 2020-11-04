A labourer at a construction site of a building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia to ease curbs on migrant workers as it reforms controversial ‘kafala’ policy
- Non-Saudis will no longer need their employer’s permission to change jobs, travel abroad or leave the country permanently
- The changes could have a dramatic impact on the lives of the 10.5 million foreign workers who make up about a third of the kingdom’s population
Topic | Saudi Arabia
A labourer at a construction site of a building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters