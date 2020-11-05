Syrian fighters from the Turkish-backed Hamza faction drive through the village of Bassouta, south of the city of Afrin on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Shelling in Syria rebel enclave kills seven, including four children
- World Vision said two staff members were killed while delivering life-saving help to civilians
- In the town of Ariha four people were killed, including a four-year old child, and in Kefraya two children were killed
Topic | Syrian conflict
