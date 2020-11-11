Bahrain's Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa pictured at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2016. Photo: Reuters
World’s longest-serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain, dies at 84 after 50 years on job
- Prince Khalifa’s power and wealth could be seen everywhere in the small nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia that is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet
- He survived the 2011 Arab spring protests that demanded his ousting over corruption allegations, but died on Wednesday at a clinic in the US
