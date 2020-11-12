Iran denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research and has continued working with inspectors. Photo: Reuters Iran denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research and has continued working with inspectors. Photo: Reuters
Iran denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research and has continued working with inspectors. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Iran’s atomic stock swells again, complicating US return to nuclear deal

  • Watchdog says Tehran continues to exceed enriched-uranium limits under ailing international accord
  • Trump quit nuclear deal unilaterally in 2018, but President-elect Joe Biden has said US could re-enter agreement if Iran returns to compliance

Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:47am, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Iran denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research and has continued working with inspectors. Photo: Reuters Iran denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research and has continued working with inspectors. Photo: Reuters
Iran denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research and has continued working with inspectors. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE