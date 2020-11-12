Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord collect mines and explosive devices uncovered in Libya in July. Photo: EPA-EFE Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord collect mines and explosive devices uncovered in Libya in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord collect mines and explosive devices uncovered in Libya in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Middle East

United Nations hails ‘breakthrough’ in Libya peace talks

  • Participants at Tunis meeting reach preliminary agreement for road map to elections within 18 months
  • Libya has been in chaos since 2011 and divided since 2014 between rival factions in the east and west

Topic |   War and conflict
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:31am, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord collect mines and explosive devices uncovered in Libya in July. Photo: EPA-EFE Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord collect mines and explosive devices uncovered in Libya in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord collect mines and explosive devices uncovered in Libya in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE