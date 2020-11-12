An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in 2019. Photo: Reuters An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in 2019. Photo: Reuters
An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in 2019. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Coronavirus: Emirates airline posts first loss in more than 30 years

  • The Middle East’s largest carrier said it suffered a US$3.4 billion loss in the six months to September amid ‘a literal standstill’ in global air traffic
  • It last reported a loss in the 1987-88 financial year, when it was just starting up operations. Passengers numbers over this half-year were down 95 per cent

Topic |   Aviation
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Dubai

Updated: 8:50pm, 12 Nov, 2020

