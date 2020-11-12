An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Emirates airline posts first loss in more than 30 years
- The Middle East’s largest carrier said it suffered a US$3.4 billion loss in the six months to September amid ‘a literal standstill’ in global air traffic
- It last reported a loss in the 1987-88 financial year, when it was just starting up operations. Passengers numbers over this half-year were down 95 per cent
