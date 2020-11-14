A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP
A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Iran denies report Israel killed al-Qaeda’s number two leader in Tehran

  • The New York Times reported that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down in Tehran in August
  • Iran has denied the report, while al-Qaeda has not announced his death. He was accused of masterminding the 1998 US embassy bombings in Africa

Topic |   Iran
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:09pm, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP
A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE