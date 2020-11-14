A US soldier standing guard in front of the American embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. Photo: AFP
Iran denies report Israel killed al-Qaeda’s number two leader in Tehran
- The New York Times reported that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down in Tehran in August
- Iran has denied the report, while al-Qaeda has not announced his death. He was accused of masterminding the 1998 US embassy bombings in Africa
