“Jetman” Vince Reffet flies over Dubai, United Arab Emirates in May 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dubai ‘jetman’ Vincent Reffet killed in training incident
- French skydiver was part of a group of athletes who zip across the sky with a four-engine carbon-Kevlar wing strapped to their backs
- Reffet had also set a world record with his base jump off the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
