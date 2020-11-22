Relatives stand around the dead body of a boy who was killed by a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP Relatives stand around the dead body of a boy who was killed by a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Diplomacy

Eight dead and 31 wounded in mortar shell attack on residential areas in Kabul

  • No one took immediate responsibility for the early morning attack that also targeted an area of Kabul that houses diplomatic missions
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Doha on Saturday to press for a reduction in violence in meetings with the Taliban

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press

Updated: 1:59am, 22 Nov, 2020

