Relatives stand around the dead body of a boy who was killed by a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Eight dead and 31 wounded in mortar shell attack on residential areas in Kabul
- No one took immediate responsibility for the early morning attack that also targeted an area of Kabul that houses diplomatic missions
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Doha on Saturday to press for a reduction in violence in meetings with the Taliban
