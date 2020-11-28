Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired upon near the capital, Tehran. Photo: IRIB News via AFP Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired upon near the capital, Tehran. Photo: IRIB News via AFP
Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired upon near the capital, Tehran. Photo: IRIB News via AFP
Suspected Iran nuclear mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

  • Iranian Supreme Leader’s military adviser blames Israel, vows to strike ‘as thunder’ at the top scientist’s﻿ killers
  • Attackers fired at car carrying Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards, in an incident to raise tensions with the US in the last weeks of Trump’s presidency

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Reuters
Updated: 12:58am, 28 Nov, 2020

