Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired upon near the capital, Tehran. Photo: IRIB News via AFP
Suspected Iran nuclear mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
- Iranian Supreme Leader’s military adviser blames Israel, vows to strike ‘as thunder’ at the top scientist’s killers
- Attackers fired at car carrying Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards, in an incident to raise tensions with the US in the last weeks of Trump’s presidency
Topic | US-Iran tensions
Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired upon near the capital, Tehran. Photo: IRIB News via AFP