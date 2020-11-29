The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea. Photo: AFP / US Navy / Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt
US navy denies carrier group’s move into Gulf was triggered by threats after killing of scientist
- Tensions in the region are high after the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an act which Iran has blamed on close US ally Israel
- The Pentagon said the carrier group would be providing combat support and air cover as the military withdraws troops from Iraq and Afghanistan
Topic | Defence
