Protesters burn pictures of US President-elect Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration against the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran assassination could undercut US President-elect Joe Biden’s diplomatic options
- Mike Pompeo announced new economic sanctions against some Chinese and Russian firms accused of having supported Iran’s missile programme
- Former CIA head John Brennan tweeted that the scientist’s killing was a ‘criminal act & highly reckless’
Topic | Donald Trump
Protesters burn pictures of US President-elect Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration against the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters