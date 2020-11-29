Protesters burn pictures of US President-elect Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration against the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters Protesters burn pictures of US President-elect Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration against the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran assassination could undercut US President-elect Joe Biden’s diplomatic options

  • Mike Pompeo announced new economic sanctions against some Chinese and Russian firms accused of having supported Iran’s missile programme
  • Former CIA head John Brennan tweeted that the scientist’s killing was a ‘criminal act & highly reckless’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:59am, 29 Nov, 2020

