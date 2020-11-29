Afghan soldiers outside a military compound after a car bomb blast on the outskirts of Ghazni city. Photo: Reuters
Dozens dead after twin suicide bombings targeting Afghan authorities
- At least 34 people were killed by blasts, amid sharp rise in violence this year and a surge of attacks by the Taliban against Afghanistan’s security forces
- Afghan officials have expressed concerns that a rapid reduction in American troops could strengthen the negotiating position of the Taliban
Topic | War in Afghanistan
