Afghan soldiers outside a military compound after a car bomb blast on the outskirts of Ghazni city. Photo: Reuters
Dozens dead after twin suicide bombings targeting Afghan authorities

  • At least 34 people were killed by blasts, amid sharp rise in violence this year and a surge of attacks by the Taliban against Afghanistan’s security forces
  • Afghan officials have expressed concerns that a rapid reduction in American troops could strengthen the negotiating position of the Taliban

Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Associated Press
Updated: 9:27pm, 29 Nov, 2020

