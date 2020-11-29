Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters
Iran blames Israel for killing nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, vows response ‘in due time’
- Israel says Fakhrizadeh was the head of an Iranian military nuclear programme, the existence of which the Islamic republic has consistently denied
- Fakhrizadeh’s funeral will be held on Monday in the presence of senior military commanders and his family, the defence ministry said
Topic | Iran
