Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters
Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Iran blames Israel for killing nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, vows response ‘in due time’

  • Israel says Fakhrizadeh was the head of an Iranian military nuclear programme, the existence of which the Islamic republic has consistently denied
  • Fakhrizadeh’s funeral will be held on Monday in the presence of senior military commanders and his family, the defence ministry said

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:37pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters
Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran’s judiciary, and family members of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stand next to his body in Tehran. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE