Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA
Iran says nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh killed by remote-controlled machine gun
- Iranian officials, who blame Israel for the attack, say the ‘complex operation’ used a new specialised method
- Fakhrizadeh’s funeral was held on Monday in the presence of senior military commanders and his family
