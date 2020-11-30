Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA
Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA
World /  Middle East

Iran says nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh killed by remote-controlled machine gun

  • Iranian officials, who blame Israel for the attack, say the ‘complex operation’ used a new specialised method
  • Fakhrizadeh’s funeral was held on Monday in the presence of senior military commanders and his family

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:04pm, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA
Iranian soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral procession at the country’s Ministry of Defence on Monday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE