Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Israel receives its most advanced warship as Iran tensions rise

  • The German-made vessel dubbed ‘Shield’ will help protect Mediterranean gas rigs amid soaring tensions over the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist
  • The Saar-6 corvette and three of the same model to follow next year will bring to 15 the number of missile boats deployed by the Israeli navy

Topic |   Israel
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:58am, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE