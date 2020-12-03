Israel’s new Saar-6 corvette cruises near a natural gas production platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Israel receives its most advanced warship as Iran tensions rise
- The German-made vessel dubbed ‘Shield’ will help protect Mediterranean gas rigs amid soaring tensions over the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist
- The Saar-6 corvette and three of the same model to follow next year will bring to 15 the number of missile boats deployed by the Israeli navy
Topic | Israel
