An Iraqi soldier stands guard in front of a fire set by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in the US embassy compound in Baghdad in January. Photo: AP
politico | Donald Trump pulling dozens of diplomats out of Iraq
- The move, confirmed by two officials, comes as fears grow that Iran may try to strike US staff in Baghdad
- Tensions are spiking due to the approaching anniversary of the US killing of a top Iranian general, as well as the recent assassination of a nuclear scientist
Topic | US-Iran tensions
