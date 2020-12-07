Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran says satellite-controlled gun was used to kill top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
- Military commander says the weapon ‘zoomed in’ on the victim using AI and was so accurate that his wife, who was sitting only inches away, escaped injury
- The machine gun reportedly fired 13 rounds at Fakhrizadeh, who was accompanied by 11 bodyguards in separate cars at the time
Topic | Iran
