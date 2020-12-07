Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
World /  Middle East

Iran says satellite-controlled gun was used to kill top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

  • Military commander says the weapon ‘zoomed in’ on the victim using AI and was so accurate that his wife, who was sitting only inches away, escaped injury
  • The machine gun reportedly fired 13 rounds at Fakhrizadeh, who was accompanied by 11 bodyguards in separate cars at the time

Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:42am, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE