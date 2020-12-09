Members of the Iranian military forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran in November. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran has arrested some suspects in killing of top nuclear scientist arrested Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, says official
- Perpetrators ‘will not escape justice’, says parliament speaker Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
- A Revolutionary Guards commander has said the killing was carried out remotely using AI and a ‘satellite-controlled’ machine gun
