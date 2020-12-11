A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace
Morocco recognises Israel and wins Donald Trump’s nod on Western Sahara
- Morocco joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in the White House’s ‘Abraham Accords’ initiative
- The US diplomatic push has allowed Israel’s Netanyahu to weaken the Arab world’s previously united front over the Palestinians’ struggle for statehood
Topic | Middle East
