A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace
A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace
World /  Middle East

Morocco recognises Israel and wins Donald Trump’s nod on Western Sahara

  • Morocco joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in the White House’s ‘Abraham Accords’ initiative
  • The US diplomatic push has allowed Israel’s Netanyahu to weaken the Arab world’s previously united front over the Palestinians’ struggle for statehood

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:17am, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace
A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), US President Donald Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Photos: AFP/ Moroccan Royal Palace
READ FULL ARTICLE