Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Middle East

Hezbollah member who killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri handed life sentence

  • Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack, and the Netherlands judges said no evidence implicated the militant group’s leadership
  • Salim Jamil Ayyash, the man sentenced on Friday, was found guilty in August

Topic |   Middle East
DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:10am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE