Judge David Re, right, and Judge Janet Nosworthy at the session of the Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hezbollah member who killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri handed life sentence
- Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack, and the Netherlands judges said no evidence implicated the militant group’s leadership
- Salim Jamil Ayyash, the man sentenced on Friday, was found guilty in August
Topic | Middle East
