Donald Trump’s administration has moved forward with US$1 billion in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco. Photo: AFP
Trump administration moves forward with US$1 billion deal in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco
- Congress is notified about major international weapons deals and given the opportunity to review them before they go through
- A Morocco deal would be among the first drone sales after the Trump administration moved ahead with a plan to sell more drones to more countries
