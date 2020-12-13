Journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday. Photo: Mizan News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters Journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday. Photo: Mizan News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday. Photo: Mizan News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
World /  Middle East

Iran executes former opposition figure and journalist Ruhollah Zam

  • Amnesty International, in a statement after his verdict was confirmed, described Zam as a ‘journalist and dissident’
  • Zam was charged with ‘corruption on earth’ – one of the most serious offences under Iranian law – and sentenced to death in June

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:40am, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday. Photo: Mizan News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters Journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday. Photo: Mizan News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday. Photo: Mizan News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE