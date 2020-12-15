A rocket launches from an S-400 missile system in Russia in September. The US imposed sanctions on Turkey on Monday over its purchase of the system. Photo: AFP
US sanctions Turkey for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system
- Move sets the stage for further confrontation between the two Nato allies as US President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office
- The US had previously kicked Turkey out of its F-35 stealth fighter development and training programme over the purchase
Topic | Turkey
