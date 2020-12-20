Police cordon off the area in front of the privately run Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep, Turkey, after 10 patients, all infected with Covid-19, died in a fire on Saturday. Photo: Demiroren News Agency (DHA) / AFP
Turkey hospital fire kills at least 10 coronavirus patients after oxygen tank explosion
- ‘We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy,’ said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital
- Images in local media showed the ward completely destroyed by fire with charred beds
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
