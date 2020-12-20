Saad Polus Qiryaqoz, left, prepares Christmas treats with his wife at their new home in Jordan's capital, Amman. Photo: AFP
Bleak Christmas for Iraqi refugees stuck in Jordan
- For thousands of Iraqi Christians, memories of festive holidays back home clash with their tenuous lives in Jordan
- ‘There we had plenty to eat and drink, while here, we are on our own’, one said
Topic | Christmas
Saad Polus Qiryaqoz, left, prepares Christmas treats with his wife at their new home in Jordan's capital, Amman. Photo: AFP