Palestinians in refugee camps prepare for post-Abbas power struggle

  • Rivals of the 85-year-old leader of the Palestinian Authority are seeking to build up a power base on the promise of presidential elections in 2021
  • One possible successor to Abbas is exiled former Gaza security chief Mohammed Dahlan

Updated: 8:33pm, 20 Dec, 2020

A Palestinian woman stands against a wall plastered with posters picturing “martyrs”, at a market in the Balata camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: AFP
