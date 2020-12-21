The US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Photo: AFP The US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
The US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Rockets targeting US embassy in Baghdad land inside city’s Green Zone

  • US officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq
  • No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility and no casualties were reported

Topic |   Middle East
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:41am, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Photo: AFP The US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
The US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE