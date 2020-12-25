A man works in a Sinovac Biotech lab in Beijing developing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters A man works in a Sinovac Biotech lab in Beijing developing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
A man works in a Sinovac Biotech lab in Beijing developing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Coronavirus: Turkey says China’s CoronaVac vaccine 91.25 per cent effective

  • Health minister says results are first to be released for the Sinovac product; the firm recently delayed an announcement to consolidate data from global trials
  • Turkey is expecting a shipment of 3 million doses on Monday, as part of a deal for 50 million doses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:48am, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man works in a Sinovac Biotech lab in Beijing developing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters A man works in a Sinovac Biotech lab in Beijing developing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
A man works in a Sinovac Biotech lab in Beijing developing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE