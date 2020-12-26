Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Morocco's King Mohammed VI congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries. Photos: AFP
Benjamin Netanyahu invites Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to visit Israel
- The invitation was issued during a phone call between the two leaders, and follows the signing of a normalisation agreement between their countries
- Morocco is the third Arab nation this year to normalise ties with the Jewish state under US-brokered deals, while Sudan has pledged to follow suit
Topic | Middle East
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Morocco's King Mohammed VI congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries. Photos: AFP