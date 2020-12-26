Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Morocco's King Mohammed VI congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries. Photos: AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Morocco's King Mohammed VI congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries. Photos: AFP
World /  Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu invites Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to visit Israel

  • The invitation was issued during a phone call between the two leaders, and follows the signing of a normalisation agreement between their countries
  • Morocco is the third Arab nation this year to normalise ties with the Jewish state under US-brokered deals, while Sudan has pledged to follow suit

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:04am, 26 Dec, 2020

