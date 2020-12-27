Palestinians inspect a damaged Pepsi factory near a street that Israel reportedly attacked after Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israel, in Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel strikes Hamas targets, including hospital, in Gaza Strip after rockets fired
- A rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post were targeted, the Israel Defence Forces said
- Hamas said a children‘s hospital was damaged in the Israeli retaliation
Topic | Middle East
