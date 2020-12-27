A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV shows a rescue operation after eight climbers were found dead and at least seven others were missing due to avalanches north of Tehran. Photo: Irib News Agency / AFP A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV shows a rescue operation after eight climbers were found dead and at least seven others were missing due to avalanches north of Tehran. Photo: Irib News Agency / AFP
A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV shows a rescue operation after eight climbers were found dead and at least seven others were missing due to avalanches north of Tehran. Photo: Irib News Agency / AFP
World /  Middle East

Eight dead and seven missing in blizzard as avalanches hit mountains in Iran

  • A group of mountaineers had gone missing on Friday after avalanches and a blizzard struck the mountains north of Tehran
  • A member of the Red Crescent team said the rescue mission was complicated by bad ‘weather and snow’

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:10am, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV shows a rescue operation after eight climbers were found dead and at least seven others were missing due to avalanches north of Tehran. Photo: Irib News Agency / AFP A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV shows a rescue operation after eight climbers were found dead and at least seven others were missing due to avalanches north of Tehran. Photo: Irib News Agency / AFP
A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV shows a rescue operation after eight climbers were found dead and at least seven others were missing due to avalanches north of Tehran. Photo: Irib News Agency / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE