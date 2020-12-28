Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine. Photo: AFP Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine. Photo: AFP
Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine. Photo: AFP
Eight arrested in Lebanon after Syrian refugee camp set ablaze

  • The fire on Saturday night tore through the shelters of some 75 families in the north Lebanon Miniyeh region
  • UNHCR said most camp residents have found temporary shelter

Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:55am, 28 Dec, 2020

