Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine. Photo: AFP
Eight arrested in Lebanon after Syrian refugee camp set ablaze
- The fire on Saturday night tore through the shelters of some 75 families in the north Lebanon Miniyeh region
- UNHCR said most camp residents have found temporary shelter
Topic | Human rights
Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine. Photo: AFP