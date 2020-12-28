A photo of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul from her Facebook page. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia
Saudi court sentences women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to almost six years in prison
- Hathloul was arrested in May 2018 with about a dozen other women activists just weeks before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on female drivers
- She was convicted of ‘various activities prohibited by the anti-terrorism law’, local media reports said
