Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP
Espionage
Convicted US spy Jonathan Pollard arrives in Israel, capping decades-long affair
- Former US Navy analyst had long voiced desire to emigrate to Israel
- The espionage affair strained US-Israel relations for decades
Topic | Espionage
Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP