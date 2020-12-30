Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP
Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP

Espionage

World /  Middle East

Convicted US spy Jonathan Pollard arrives in Israel, capping decades-long affair

  • Former US Navy analyst had long voiced desire to emigrate to Israel
  • The espionage affair strained US-Israel relations for decades

Topic |   Espionage
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:43pm, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP
Jonathan Pollard after his release in 2015. He arrived in Israel on Wednesday after Washington released him from parole conditions. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE