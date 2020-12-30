Members of the Muslim Uygur minority protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo: AFP Members of the Muslim Uygur minority protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo: AFP
Members of the Muslim Uygur minority protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo: AFP

Turkey

World /  Middle East

Turkey says China extradition treaty would not result in mass deportations of Uygurs

  • Ankara has not yet ratified the pact, but its approval in Beijing has put Turkey’s estimated 50,000-strong Uygur community on edge
  • It would be ‘wrong and unfair’ to say it’s a deal for the extradition of Uygurs, Turkish foreign minister says

Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:22am, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Muslim Uygur minority protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo: AFP Members of the Muslim Uygur minority protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo: AFP
Members of the Muslim Uygur minority protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE