Turkey says China extradition treaty would not result in mass deportations of Uygurs
- Ankara has not yet ratified the pact, but its approval in Beijing has put Turkey’s estimated 50,000-strong Uygur community on edge
- It would be ‘wrong and unfair’ to say it’s a deal for the extradition of Uygurs, Turkish foreign minister says
