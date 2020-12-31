Debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran, Iran in January. Photo: AP
Iran announces payments of US$150,000 to each family of Ukraine plane crash victims
- Iran admitted that its military had mistakenly fired at the Ukrainian aircraft during heightened tensions between Iran and the US
- The plane was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries
