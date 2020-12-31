A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP
Middle East
Explosion at Yemen airport kills at least 26 after government plane lands, Houthis blamed by foreign minister
- Blast occurred soon after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed
- Another explosion was reported close to a palace in the city where the Cabinet members were transferred, and a bomb-laden drone was shot down
Topic | Middle East
A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP