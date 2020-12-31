A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP
A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP

Middle East

World /  Middle East

Explosion at Yemen airport kills at least 26 after government plane lands, Houthis blamed by foreign minister

  • Blast occurred soon after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed
  • Another explosion was reported close to a palace in the city where the Cabinet members were transferred, and a bomb-laden drone was shot down

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:55am, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP
A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit Aden Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, soon after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Photo: AFPTV / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE